Pets as Therapy poodle ‘Norman’ brings great joy for Kettering care home residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The staff and residents at Elm Bank care home in Kettering embrace Norman the poodle, a Pets as Therapy Dog with his owner Sandy in to their home on a regular basis, and the smiles on everyone’s faces is amazing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We all know what the companionship of an animal can have on a person’s health and mental wellbeing.

The residents and staff at Elm Bank Care Home are thrilled to have Norman a beloved Pets as Therapy dog visit on a regular basis. Norman's owner, Sandy, has been coming to the home putting smiles on the faces of all the residents for several months. Sandy has had Norman since he was a puppy, saying, “I remember the time when he was small enough to fit in the palm of my hand”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, "The work Pets as Therapy do is amazing, to see the residents smile when they see Norman is so rewarding, Sandy is a volunteer that takes time out of her own day to come in and make us all happy. We as a home embrace volunteers and Sandy and Norman are a pair that we are very lucky to have”

Norman the Therapy Dog.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.