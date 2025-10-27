Persimmon Homes Midlands raises £42,930 at charity golf day

CoppaFeel! a charity who educates and empowers people to know the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, has received a generous donation of £42,930 thanks to a golf day held by the team at Persimmon Homes Midlands.

Members of the Northampton-based team as well as Persimmon’s subcontractors and suppliers took to the course to raise much needed funds for CoppaFeel! - the UK’s only youth-focused breast cancer awareness charity.

In total, 108 players took part, many sub-contractors donating auction items and raffle prizes to help raise funds. A special thanks to Saint Flooring, T&W Civil Engineering Ltd and Barnes Building Services for their additional support.

The team has been raising funds for CoppaFeel! in support of their colleague Charlotte Chapman, an Assistant Accountant at Persimmon Homes, who was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in 2024.

Zac Hurst, Wendy Cooper and Charlotte Chapman from Persimmon Midlands present a cheque to Simon Hetherington Rea from CoppaFeel!

Charlotte is just 29 years old and was diagnosed with Grade 3 triple negative breast cancer and her treatment plan includes chemotherapy followed by surgery, radiotherapy and immunotherapy for a year alongside all her treatments.

Simon Hetherington Rea from CoppaFeel! said “It’s been incredible to see the Persimmon team’s commitment to another fundraising activity. These funds will enable us to reach even more young people with our vital chest-checking message.”

Commenting on the golf day, Zac Hurst Managing Director at Persimmon Homes Midlands said: “Since her diagnosis, Charlotte has remained positive even in the darkest of times and is such an inspiration to us all. She’s very passionate about spreading awareness to all genders and in particular young people, to ensure they know the importance of checking themselves regularly and how to do this in the hope of catching early to prevent the likelihood of having to go through what she and so many others are. We were only too happy to continue to raise much needed funds for CoppaFeel!”

CoppaFeel! is on a mission to get every 18-24 year old checking their chest. CoppaFeel! educates people on the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, and encourages them to check their chests monthly, so that if they notice something unusual, they are empowered to contact their GP and advocate for themselves. This is because when breast cancer is diagnosed early, treatments are more effective, and survival rates are higher. To do this, the charity drives awareness of the relevance of breast cancer amongst young people, provides them useful tools to check their chests, and gives them the confidence to act on any changes they notice.