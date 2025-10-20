‘Perfectly imperfect’: National Adoption Week campaign busts misconceptions, as almost 9 in 10 adopters worried they needed a ‘perfect home’

Northamptonshire Children’s Trust (NCT) is encouraging the community to think about adoption this National Adoption Week (20-26 October), as new figures reveal that misconceptions about needing a “perfect home” may be stopping would-be parents from taking the first step.

Across England, 2,940 children are currently waiting to be adopted - including 38 children here in Northamptonshire. Yet interest in adoption has dropped by 12% compared to last year, with fewer families coming forward to find out more.

The new campaign from You Can Adopt - themed “Perfectly Imperfect” - highlights that children don’t need perfection, they simply need a welcome home.

A national survey shows that 86% of adopters once worried their homes wouldn’t be good enough. But the reality tells a different story - many adoptive parents live in rented homes, without gardens, or in smaller houses. What matters most is the love and stability they can offer a child.

Locally, Northamptonshire has seen these same myths hold people back. Colin Foster, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Children’s Trust said “Adoption doesn’t require perfection. It just needs people with open hearts and the willingness to make a difference. If you’ve ever thought about adoption, now is the time to find out more - even just a chat can start you on the journey.”

This year’s campaign features TV personalities with close ties to adoption - including Prue Leith, Dilly Carter, and Sanam Harrinanan - who are helping to bust myths about what makes a “good” adoptive home. Prue, who adopted her daughter, describes adoption as “messy, joyful, real, and rewarding beyond measure.”

To bring this message to life, You Can Adopt has unveiled “A Welcome Home”, a pop-up kitchen installation in London and Leeds shaped by stories from real adoptive families. The cosy, cluttered kitchen celebrates the “perfectly imperfect” homes where real bonds are built – over mealtimes, laughter, and a bit of everyday chaos.

With more children waiting than approved adopters, Northamptonshire’s adoption service hopes this campaign will inspire more Northamptonshire people to explore whether adoption could be right for them.

To learn more about adoption in Northamptonshire or to speak to the friendly team, visit https://familyadoptionlinks.org.uk/northamptonshire/, call the friendly team on 01604 526959.