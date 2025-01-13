'Paw-some partnership': Northamptonshire homebuilder sponsors dog mentor at local school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Priors Hall A Learning Community in Corby has recently started the training of a new dog mentor thanks to a sponsorship from Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school, which is located on to the housebuilder’s Priors Hall Park development, will soon welcome golden cockapoo, Marvel, into the classroom to support pupils’ wellbeing.

Calla Haycock-Hall, Pastoral Lead for Priors Hall School said “We would all like to thank David Wilson and Barratt Homes for their very kind support and sponsorship towards Marvel’s training. This means that Marvel will make a huge impact across our school by supporting our children’s wellbeing and learning. We look forward to Marvel starting his journey with us at Priors Hall ALC this new year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to The Dog Mentor website, the implementation of The Dog Mentor Programme in primary and secondary schools across the UK has proven to have a significant impact on many children’s lives, improving emotional and mental health, wellbeing, communication skills, behaviour and empathy.

BN - Marvel the dog mentor at Priors Hall ALC

The £2,500 sponsorship from the leading homebuilder will cover the total cost of Marvel’s training throughout the year.

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “We’re thrilled to sponsor Marvel’s journey to become a dog mentor, and hope his presence at Priors Hall ALC has a positive impact on pupils.”

Set amongst extensive woodland and parklands, Priors Hall Park provides easy and sustainable access to the nearby market town of Corby through its many cycle paths and walking routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For commuters, the development offers excellent road links including the A43, A14, M1 and M6 all nearby, as well as trains from Corby Station reaching London St Pancras in just over an hour.

For more information on the developments, visit the website at Barratt Homes at Priors Hall Park or David Wilson Homes at Priors Hall Park.