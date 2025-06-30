Partners host events across West Northants to raise awareness of anti-social behaviour as part of national campaign

A week of activities and events are set to take place in neighbourhoods across West Northamptonshire this week (30 June to 6 July), as partners come together to support Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness Week 2025.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), together with Northamptonshire Police and Fire Service as well as Northamptonshire Partnership Homes (NPH) will be hosting a range of activities in the community to take a stand against anti-social behaviour (ASB). Throughout the week, partners will be on hand to speak to residents about ASB, the importance of reporting it and steps that are being taken to tackle these issues.

Residents can drop by and speak to colleagues about ASB throughout the week at various locations, including:

Tuesday 1 July

Your World

11am to 2pm at Market Square, Northampton

Wednesday 2 July

10am to 11.30am, Parklands

12noon to 1pm, Eastfield

1pm to 3pm, Blackthorn NPH Hub

2pm to 4.30pm, Headlands

2pm to 4pm, Long Bucky Library - drop-in with Future Housing

Thursday 3 July

10am to 12noon, Blackthorn Community Centre

10am to 12noon, Briar Hill NPH Hub, Blackberry Lane, NN4 8QU

11am to 1pm, Tamar Square, Daventry

Friday 4 July

10am, join colleagues for community litter picking – meet outside Briar Hill Community Centre

Saturday 5 July

10am to 2pm, Blackthorn Summer Fete

11am to 3pm, Daventry Pride, New Street Park, Daventry

Sunday 6 July

10am to 12.30pm, Racecourse

1.45pm to 3pm, Morrisons Kettering Road

3.15pm to 4.30pm, Kingsley Park Terrace

The week of events come as part of a national campaign to help tackle anti-social behaviour, with this year's theme focusing on making our communities safer, an important priority for organisations involved.

Cllr Thomas Manning, Cabinet Member for Planning and Communities at West Northants Council said: “Anti-social behaviour is a priority issue that we are continuing and committed to tackling together with our partners. We know it can have a huge impact on the wellness of our residents and can make them feel unsafe where they live - this is not okay and together we must help improve this.

“This awareness week is a great opportunity for our colleagues to meet our residents, speak to them about initiatives underway and encourage them to report anti-social behaviour if they are experiencing it.”

This joint approach continues to build on the work underway by partners to make our communities a safer place, to reduce criminality and help residents live a happy and healthy life.

Sergeant Wyn Hughes, anti-social behaviour lead at Northamptonshire Police, said: “We know just how much anti-social behaviour can affect people and communities, and we work hard to tackle it year round.

“No-one should have to suffer alone as a result of anti-social behaviour, and supporting ASB Awareness Week is a great way to promote the help and support available to people, as well as share insights into the ways we and our partners address and prevent it. If ASB is affecting you, please report it so we can take action and help.”

Northamptonshire Partnership Homes Tenancy Compliance Team Manager, Ryan Surridge, is hosting one of the events this week, he said: "We are aware of the impact ASB can have on people so ASB Awareness Week gives us the opportunity to help publicise the matter and let those who are experiencing issues understand what support is available. It also allows us and partners to reflect on what we do well but also how we can improve the service we offer to make sure victims receive the service they deserve. I would encourage anyone who is experiencing issues of ASB to seek advice and support – we are here to help and hopefully ASB Awareness Week gives people the confidence to reach out.”

This awareness week is just one of many initiatives taking place over the summer months as part of a ‘summer of safety’ campaign ran by Northamptonshire OPFCC & Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service, Northamptonshire Police and Fire, West Northamptonshire Council and North Northamptonshire Council. Over the summer months, partners are working together on several initiatives to support safety in communities, listening to local concerns and working with partners to solve problems and prevent crime. Watch this space for more information shared over the coming months.

For a full list of events taking place in West Northamptonshire during ASB Awareness Week, visit the WNC events webpage.