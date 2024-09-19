Park's new mountain bikes provide further opportunities to try cycling

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Twenty new mountain bikes have been donated to Northampton Bike Park by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

The bikes, together with a set of 20 helmets, will allow more people the opportunity to try mountain biking without the commitment of buying a bike.

They have been gifted to the Park as part of the Council’s partnership with British Cycling – a two-year initiative funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Funding (UKSPF) with the aim of encouraging more people to ride and making cycling more accessible for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership recently saw West Northamptonshire successfully host a stage of the men’s Tour of Britain race when one of the competitors was Tom Pidcock, who won Olympic gold for Team GB in the men's cross-country mountain bike race in Paris over the summer.

Mountain Bikes

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture & Leisure at WNC, said: “Communities across West Northamptonshire came out to show their support for the Tour recently, and were hopefully bitten by the cycling bug. We’re delighted to be able to gift these bikes to provide an opportunity for people who may not have previously been able to use the park to come along and enjoy all the benefits it has to offer.

“Cycling is good for health and wellbeing, as well as supporting the environment and being great fun for people of all ages. I encourage everyone to get down to Northampton Mountain Bike Park and experience this fantastic leisure facility.”

Opened in September 2022, Northampton Bike Park is a joint project between WNC and Northamptonshire Sport and features a multi-user green trail, off-road mountain bike trails of varying difficulties, plus climb sections and a skills area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Situated on the site of the old Delapre golf course, the Park is well connected to the local cycle network, town centre and neighbouring housing areas, including the Norbital, National Cycle Route 6, and is accessible to people of all ages and abilities.

Martin Barnwell, Strategic Director, Operations, at NSport, said: “Cycling is a great way to be active and the donation of the bikes is a step forward in helping even more people to enjoy the bike park and the trails.

“We run a programme of courses for beginners to the sport, being able to offer a bike as part of the package opens the opportunity to try Mountain Biking without the commitment of buying a bike.

“The donation also means we can invite local schools and community groups to come and try the facilities in pre-arranged visits.”

To find out more about the Bike Park, visit the Northampton Bike Park website.