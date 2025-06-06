Parkinson’s UK to host free information events for Hertfordshire residents affected by Parkinson’s in June and July
Parkinson’s UK has organised the events in partnership with Everyone Active, which provides people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones with information and advice about the support available to them locally. As part of the roadshows, Parkinson’s UK and Everyone Active will be hosting five events across different areas in Hertfordshire throughout May to July.
A series of local events will be held across Hertfordshire to support people living with Parkinson’s, along with their families and carers.
The first event of the roadshows took place in Hertford on Wednesday 28 May at Hartham Leisure Centre. Hartham Everyone Active Leisure Centre is currently offering free memberships for people with Parkinson’s and a family member or carer.
In Rickmansworth, the event will be held on Monday 9 June, from 10am to 12pm at William Penn Leisure Centre, Shepherds Lane, Mill End, Rickmansworth, WD3 8JN.
The Watford event will take place on Monday 16 June, from 10am to 12pm at South Oxhey Leisure Centre, Gosforth Lane, Watford, WD19 7AX.
Stevenage will host its event on Wednesday 3 July, from 10:30am to 12:30pm at Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage, SG1 1LZ.
The final event will take place in Hemel Hempstead on Monday 21 July, from 10am to 12pm at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre, Park Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1JS.
All events will include a tour of the leisure centres, an activity session to try, and the opportunity to meet staff from Everyone Active and Parkinson’s UK. Light refreshments will also be provided.
Julie Wilson, Area Development Manager at Parkinson’s UK, said:
“Being diagnosed with Parkinson’s can be a shock and adapting to life with the condition can be hard for the person involved and their loved ones too. But we know that getting the right information and support at the right time can make all the difference.
“Getting active and staying active can have a significant impact on managing symptoms and living well with Parkinson’s.
“That’s why we’re proud to be able to offer this opportunity to people across Hertfordshire who are living with Parkinson’s and look forward to welcoming people to this event to benefit from our partnership with Everyone Active.
“It is vital that we can support everyone affected by Parkinson’s, so that together, we can move towards everyone with the condition feeling empowered to take back control of their life with Parkinson’s.”
Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including around 5,657 people in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, and Cambridgeshire.
Parkinson's UK is the UK's leading charity supporting those with the condition. Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson's through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.
For info and booking contact Julie Wilson, Area Development Manager at Parkinson’s UK on [email protected] or call 07500 097 222.