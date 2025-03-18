Para swimming star Maisie to support Moulton Leisure Centre’s Family Open Day

Four-times Paralympic swimming medallist Maisie Summers-Newton will be racing lucky youngsters in the main pool when Moulton Leisure Centre holds a Family Open Day on Saturday, April 5.

The centre, run by award-winning operator Everyone Active on behalf of West Northamptonshire Council, is offering a host of free activities to the local community from 8am-5pm.

The opportunity to race six-times world champion Maisie, who trains at the site, is one of the highlights on the programme.

The Wellingborough-based star is an Elite athlete on Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme, which supports up-and-coming athletes in West Northamptonshire by giving them access to training facilities and mentoring sessions with the likes of Maisie and her fellow Paralympians and Olympians.

Also on offer at the family open day will be free use of the gym and spa, virtual body pump, studio cycling, a spinathon and Pilates.

A pool party for under-fives and an inflatable party for over-fives will take place, while the event will be supported by Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service. Northampton Town Football Club will provide health checks and there will be taster sessions with LJW Sports and Injury Clinic.

A cake sale will provide sweet treats and other food and refreshments will be available, with prizes on offer throughout the day.

Selected activities need to be pre-booked via reception on 01604 492222. For details of the full schedule, please visit the Moulton Leisure Centre Facebook page.

While many activities are free, Everyone Active is asking for voluntary donations to its charity partner, Breast Cancer Now.

Andrew Joy, Everyone Active’s general manager, said: “We are really excited to welcome the local community to our Family Open Day and to show them the wide variety of activities on offer. No matter what your age, ability or interests, there is something for you at Moulton Leisure Centre.”

“Our thanks go to Maisie and all our partners for supporting this event and we look forward to helping everyone get active while raising money for a fantastic cause in Breast Cancer Now.”