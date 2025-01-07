Panto star Joanne Clifton shows her support for defibrillator charity OurJay Foundation

Strictly champion and panto star Joanne Clifton with the defibrillator donated by OurJay

Star of Royal & Derngate’s recent pantomime Cinderella, Joanne Clifton, took time out of the busy performance schedule over Christmas to show her support for the work of defibrillator charity OurJay Foundation.

Strictly champion Joanne posed for photographs with the defibrillator donated by OurJay Foundation and recently installed on the external wall of the theatre near the Stage Door.

OurJay Foundation aims to raise awareness of the importance of having automated external defibrillators publicly accessible 24/7 and raises funds to purchase and install accessible defibrillators across Rugby, Warwickshire, Northamptonshire and further afield.

The organisation was set up in 2022 by friends and family of 18-year-old Jamie Rees who sadly died after suffering a cardiac arrest. More information about the charity and its work can be found at www.ourjay.org.uk/.

Naomi Rees-Issitt, Chair of OurJay Foundation said: “We’re delighted that Joanne wanted to show her support for the work of OurJay Foundation. Accessible defibrillators are needed, everywhere. Cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, anywhere, any time at any age. With a defibrillator available within 8 minutes, it can increase the chance of a person’s survival by up to 70%.”

Jo Gordon, Chief Executive at Royal & Derngate added: “We are so grateful to OurJay Foundation for donating and installing the public access defibrillator on Derngate. The organisation has done amazing work in raising awareness and funds in the short time since they were founded. I’m pleased that our Fairy Godmother Joanne Clifton was able to help highlight this hugely worthwhile campaign.”