Palliative care providers join forces for national campaign to change perceptions of hospice care

Two local palliative care providers have joined forces to highlight the growing need for hospice care, as part of a national initiative facilitated by Hospice UK.

With the number of annual deaths in the UK expected to rise by 130,000 by 2040, Northamptonshire’s sister hospices Cynthia Spencer Hospice and Cransley Hospice Trust have united to take part in the national initiative coordinated by Hospice UK, This Is Hospice Care, and encourage more people in the county to consider leaving a gift in their will to support their local hospice.

The campaign is launching today, 17th February, with a powerful TV advert based on real life hospice stories and is aiming to raise awareness about the vital role hospices play in communities and shift public perceptions of hospice care.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice and Cransley Hospice Trust hope that together they will be able to inspire more people to consider leaving a legacy, ensuring that these essential services can continue to provide their compassionate and specialist care for future generations and sustain the surge in demand.

Anita Frith of Cynthia Spencer Hospice and Jenine Rees of Cransley Hospice Trust have joined forces for the Hospice UK campaign.

Anita Frith, Director of Income Generation and Communications at Cynthia Spencer Hospice said: “We are thrilled to be part of this important campaign with our sister Hospice, Cransley Hospice Trust. Not only does it highlight the critical work we do across the region but also the lasting impact that gifts in wills can have on our ability to continue providing care here in Northamptonshire.

“The invaluable support provided by both Cynthia Spencer Hospice and Cransley Hospice Trust could not exist without the incredible support we receive, and a gift in your will helps to ensure this care is available to everyone, when it is needed, both now and in the future.”

Cransley Hospice Trust Head of Fundraising and Marketing, Jenine Rees said: “With the number of deaths increasing year on year within the UK, if we don’t start planning now, the gap in hospice care will become very real.

“Gifts in wills are already playing a pivotal role in ensuring we can continue to provide hospice care for our residents. However, as future needs grow, so too must the support we receive.

“By choosing to leave a gift in this way today, you will be helping us provide a better end of life experience for patients with any life-limiting illness, cancer, MND, heart failure, whatever it might be, now and in the future.”

For more information about the This is Hospice Care campaign and how you can help hospice care live on for all, for now, forever, visit www.thisishospicecare.org

To find out more about leaving a gift in your will for Cynthia Spencer Hospice visit https://cynthiaspencer.org.uk/how-you-can-help-us/fundraise-and-donate/leaving-a-gift-in-your-will/ or for Cransley Hospice Trust visit https://www.cransleyhospicetrust.org.uk/get-involved/gifts-in-wills/