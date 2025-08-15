Painting sold for £10,000 in Monopoly money - Winning bid announced

By Tara Roskell
Contributor
Published 15th Aug 2025, 12:45 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 11:04 BST
Northamptonshire artist Tara Roskell has revealed the winner of her unusual art sale, offering one of her original paintings for £10,000 in Monopoly money.

Earlier this summer, I invited people from across the UK to bid for my painting using £10,000 in Monopoly money, along with a note explaining why they wanted it. The entries included poems, altered artworks and even bananas.

The winning bid came from Zoe Tuffen, who reimagined my painting with Monopoly money spilling from its mouth and the words "Money Talks". Her letter made me laugh, and the idea perfectly captured the playful spirit of the project.

The piece is now officially sold for Monopoly money. The project was my way of exploring the crazy world of art and value.

