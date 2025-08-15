Northamptonshire artist Tara Roskell has revealed the winner of her unusual art sale, offering one of her original paintings for £10,000 in Monopoly money.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this summer, I invited people from across the UK to bid for my painting using £10,000 in Monopoly money, along with a note explaining why they wanted it. The entries included poems, altered artworks and even bananas.

The winning bid came from Zoe Tuffen, who reimagined my painting with Monopoly money spilling from its mouth and the words "Money Talks". Her letter made me laugh, and the idea perfectly captured the playful spirit of the project.

The piece is now officially sold for Monopoly money. The project was my way of exploring the crazy world of art and value.