Overstone Care Home complete Trek26 for Alzheimer’s Society

Well done to our team members Karen (home manager), Alex (duty manager), Kieran, Abbie, Keely, Ella, Caroline, Sophie and Adrian.

A massive well done to all the staff at Overstone Care Home! On Saturday, 19 July they took on Trek26 Malham, Yorkshire, 26 miles around the lovely countryside raising £4,300 for Alzheimer’s Society.

It was a tough 400 steps to start off with and tough on the 20 mile hill but we got there through the wind and the rain, foggy weather, and got to the finish line - we are so proud of you all, a big well done!

The team took part for an amazing cause, the Alzheimer’s Society. We would like to thank our amazing friends, families, our residents and their families who kindly donated, we couldn’t have done without all of your support on the way.