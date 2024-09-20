Orbit Homes calls for ‘Eco Buddies’ in new programme for Northamptonshire school children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Primary School children in Northamptonshire will be shown how they can support wildlife and the environment after the launch of ‘Eco Buddies’, a new educational programme from affordable housebuilder, Orbit Homes.

‘Eco Buddies’ is targeted at KS2 students to support 7-11 year olds in understanding the importance of nature and how all living things are connected.

The programme will see Orbit Homes partner with schools near to their developments in Northamptonshire to carry out activities that support greater biodiversity within school grounds, whilst also demonstrating how students can make a positive impact in and around their own homes.

Orbit Homes colleagues will collaborate with schools and volunteer their time to deliver a choice of sessions including building eco-friendly features such as bug hotels, bird boxes or hedgehog homes around school grounds to support greater biodiversity.

‘Eco Buddies’ from Orbit Homes is aimed at 7-11 year olds and offers free activities and resources

Activities will use recycled waste from Orbit Homes’ building sites where possible and will encourage schools and children to reuse their own materials in a fun, creative and positive way.

Orbit Homes has also developed a series of supporting worksheets and activities in line with the national curriculum which can be used both at home and in school, including the chance for children to try their hand at a news report on ‘mini beasts’ and much more.

Helen Moore, Group Director for Orbit Homes, commented: “As a housebuilder that is passionate about maximising our positive social and environmental impacts, particularly within the communities in which we build, we are delighted to be able to help use our position as environmental stewards to drive positive change for future generations via Eco Buddies.

“Eco Buddies is a great opportunity to give children in Northamptonshire an insight into some of the eco-friendly features our teams already install at our developments, how these enhance the environment around us, and what else they can do at home to promote greater biodiversity. We look forward to being able to share our knowledge so children can learn how to make their own positive difference to the environment.

“We encourage any schools interested in finding out more to get in touch now.”

Classroom resources are available for schools to download at orbithomes.org.uk/eco-buddies, including worksheets for lower and upper KS2 pupils.

To book your day visit or for more information, contact [email protected]

‘Eco Buddies’ joins ‘Building Buddies’, Orbit Homes’ educational programme which allows primary school children to experience hands-on visits to construction sites, learn the different processes involved in building a brand new home and how the skills they learn in Maths and English are used day to day in different jobs. See what ‘Building Buddies’ can offer your school at: www.orbithomes.org.uk/about-orbit/building-buddies

Orbit Homes currently has several brand-new thriving communities underway in Northamptonshire, including Micklewell Park in Daventry, Orbit Homes at Western Gate in Northampton and Orbit Homes at Priors Hall Park in Corby. A range of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes are on offer, alongside a choice of purchasing options including Market Sale and Shared Ownership.