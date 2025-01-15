Opportunity to join free wellbeing courses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New and exciting mental health, neurodiversity and wellbeing sessions are now available to help start the year positively.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Recovery College has launched its new term for Spring 2025, for people to take positive steps forward on their recovery journey.

Courses are available for anyone 18 years old, or over, who is a current or previous NHFT service user, their family and friends, carers, members of partner organisations, and NHFT staff. People who have been referred to NHFT by their doctor, but who are currently awaiting treatment, are also encouraged to join the courses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recovery College NHFT offers a diverse range of adult learning courses covering such topics as humour for recovery, autism diversity, managing personal stress, introduction to peer support, mental health during pregnancy, supporting loved ones with mental illness, and lots more.

Recovery College NHFT offers free sessions both online and in person

All courses are free – with both in-person and online sessions on offer and, for the Spring term, will run from January to March 2025.

It’s quick and easy to enrol, if people haven’t already, and all courses can be viewed on the Recovery College NHFT Eventbrite webpage.

Nicola Oliver, service manager at Recovery College NHFT, said: “Our courses help people with mental health conditions, or neurodiversity, gain control over some of their symptoms. By learning with, and from, others who have had similar experiences, it provides reassurance that you’re not alone. We want people to enrol with the college, take a look at what courses we offer and register on any they feel would be beneficial. We also welcome them to share the prospectus with family and friends who may also benefit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Recovery College student said: “I think this is a great resource. I love the ethos of being alongside service users, carers and other staff and learning together.”

The courses are very popular; if anyone is unable to attend a Recovery College course, that they’ve booked onto, we ask that they inform the college so the place can be freed up for someone else.

Find out what courses are on offer, and other information about how to register and enrol, at www.nhft.nhs.uk/recovery-college or email [email protected] or call 03000 270470 (phone lines are open 9am-4.30pm Monday-Friday).