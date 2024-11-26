OPINION: “No Excuses for Inactivity: A Call to Action on Employment and Self-Reliance”

As someone who has dedicated their life to social advocacy, I have first-hand experience with the challenges and rewards of empowering others.

I’ve worked tirelessly for organizations such as Citizens Advice West Northants and Cherwell, the MK Council Child Poverty Commission, and even in the corporate world as a commercial pricing manager for Travis Perkins Group. In these roles, I’ve witnessed both the incredible resilience of those striving to improve their circumstances and, unfortunately, the growing apathy among some who are unwilling to help themselves.

This week’s announcement by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer about reforms to tackle unemployment and economic inactivity strikes a chord. The UK is grappling with an economic inactivity rate that has soared to over 9 million people. Among them, nearly 2.8 million are out of work due to long-term sickness, and unemployment among 16 to 24-year-olds remains a critical concern. These figures demand urgent attention—but also hard truths.

My Personal Journey of Advocacy, I’ve spent the last decade distributing over £130,000 in charitable funds to families, refugees, and migrants. From helping clients reinstate PIP benefits at magistrates’ courts to assisting victims of domestic violence, rape, child abuse, and even murder, my work has been an unrelenting fight against injustice and systemic failures.

Scott L Pileckas, of Citizens Advice West Northants and Cherwell, working on behalf of the Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner to fight crime and recidivism

As a qualified suicide crisis counsellor and former firefighter, I approach every case with the seriousness it deserves.

Even now, as someone with a disability stemming from a life-altering accident, I work 50, 60, even 70 hours a week. My physical mobility may be limited, but my determination is not. I consult on over 50 projects across the Western Hemisphere, advocating for those who need help the most. I share this not to seek praise but to emphasize that a strong work ethic transcends circumstances.

Apathy Is the Enemy. In my years of service, one issue has left me astounded: the scale of apathy among able-bodied individuals unwilling to work. I’ve seen young people turn down countless opportunities, and I’ve watched communities grapple with generational unemployment. There are people—disabled, ill, or disadvantaged—who strive to contribute despite their challenges. My friend, who is confined to a wheelchair, works part-time each week, exemplifying that no obstacle is insurmountable.

Yet, there is a stark contrast when I compare this with my upbringing in Arizona. The sense of self-reliance and work ethic that was ingrained in me as a young adult seems, at times, absent in parts of the UK—particularly here in the East Midlands. This is not a condemnation but a call to action.

Scott at Towcester Food Bank / Trussell Trust

Investing in Solutions, Sir Keir’s proposal to rebrand job centres as the National Jobs and Careers Service and offer every 18- to 21-year-old access to apprenticeships, training, or job opportunities is a step in the right direction. Expanding mental health support and addressing economic inactivity caused by ill health are necessary measures.

However, systemic change requires more than reforms. It requires a cultural shift toward accountability and resilience. Support systems, while essential, must encourage independence. Employers must champion inclusive workplaces and provide meaningful opportunities, but individuals must also rise to the occasion.

A Message to the Next Generation, I am deeply concerned for the future generation, which will bear the economic and social costs of this inactivity. The next generation deserves more than a society riddled with excuses. They deserve role models who prioritize hard work, adaptability, and empathy.

As someone who has staffed Citizens Advice offices, food banks, and council projects for years, I urge every able-bodied person to seize opportunities, no matter how small. Work fosters dignity, and dignity fosters hope.

Towcester Food Bank advert featuring Scott of Citizens Advice

My Commitment Remains Unwavering. I will never turn down anyone asking for help. I’ve spent my life fighting for fairness, advocating for the vulnerable, and empowering communities. But there must also be personal accountability. To those who can work, my message is simple: no one has an excuse not to. Let us be the example we want to see in our children.

The UK’s future depends on it.