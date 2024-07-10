Opinion: My Journey as a Candidate in the recent General Election
and live on Freeview channel 276
As a paramedic, my primary focus has always been to help others. Day in and day out, I work tirelessly to provide the best care possible to those in need. So, it was particularly distressing to find myself on the receiving end of abuse throughout my campaign. The vitriol was disheartening, especially when my aim was simply to advocate for the wellbeing of our community, a cause I dedicate my professional life to every day.
My decision to stand for election was driven by a deep-seated fear that our NHS is reaching a breaking point. Over the years, I've witnessed firsthand how patient care is suffering due to systemic issues. Resources are stretched thin, waiting times are increasing, and the overall quality of care is declining. I knew I had to do something more to highlight these critical issues and push for meaningful change.
Even on election day, my commitment to my patients did not waver. I spent the entire day tending to patients, working until 6pm before I could turn my attention to the election. It was a testament to the importance of my day job and the reality that the need for medical care never takes a day off.
Although I did not win the election, I was truly amazed and humbled by the number of supporters who voted for me. Their support has strengthened my resolve and reinforced the importance of continuing this fight. I may not have secured a seat, but I am determined to keep highlighting the plight of the NHS. The fight for better patient care and a more robust healthcare system is far from over.
This election has been just the beginning of my journey in advocating for the changes we desperately need in our healthcare system. I am committed to standing for election again and continuing to be a voice for our community. Together, we can push for a better, more sustainable future for the NHS and ensure that patient care is not compromised. Thank you to everyone who supported me; your faith in this cause means the world to me.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.