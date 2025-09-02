One year of enhanced support for unpaid carers

WNC HQ

Unpaid carers across West Northamptonshire are receiving more recognition and support than ever before, thanks to the successful first year of the area’s Carer Strategy 2024–2029. Designed by West Northamptonshire Council in collaboration with carers themselves, the strategy aims to ensure that carers receive support to fulfil their caring responsibilities.

The first year of the area’s Carer Strategy has seen overwhelmingly positive feedback from carers with 84% reporting reduced carer burden and 60% noting an improved quality of life.

Key achievements from the past year include:

The launch of One Stop Shops in over 20 locations, offering advice, emotional support, and signposting.

A new carer support guide, co-produced with experts by experience, soon to be available in print and online.

Distribution of carer support cards and targeted outreach to help hidden carers identify themselves and access help.

Registration of over 1,400 new carers, with ongoing support provided by Northamptonshire Carers.

Supporting Northamptonshire Carers with the introduction of Bridgit, an AI-powered tool offering instant advice and self-help plans for carers.

Cllr Laura Couse, Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services, said: “Carers make an extraordinary contribution every day, often without recognition. This strategy is about changing that to make sure carers can access the right support for them. Significant progress has been made over the last year; however, we remained committed to continuing this journey together, ensuring carers feel valued and supported at every stage.”

There are a wide-range of resources for carers which can be accessed via WNC’s website.