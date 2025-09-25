One Stop Shop opens at One Angel Square

One Stop Shop entrance

From today, Thursday 25 September, West Northamptonshire Council’s Customer Services One Stop Shop has officially opened its doors at One Angel Square, Northampton, giving residents a modern and welcoming new place to access help and advice.

The move from the Guildhall marks an important step in bringing council services and local support partners together under one roof, making it quicker and easier for people to get what they need in a single visit.

The One Stop Shop is now based at the St John’s Street entrance of One Angel Square, just a short walk from Northampton’s bus station and town centre amenities.

Alongside WNC teams such as Housing Options, Wellbeing, and Adult Social Care, the new hub also hosts a range of trusted local partners, including Citizens Advice, Community Law Service, Jobcentre Plus, Migrant Help, NDAS, and Northampton Town FC Community Trust. Together, they provide support on issues ranging from housing and benefits to legal advice, health checks, domestic abuse support, and employability skills.

This change is part of the Council’s wider work to use public buildings more efficiently and improve the way services are delivered. The new One Stop Shop at One Angel Square will be offering a more accessible environment, with modern self-serve areas whilst offering joined-up support from council and community partners. The new space was designed to give customers a better experience, whether they're popping in to ask about council tax, looking for housing support, or speaking to someone about benefits, health, or general advice.

Councillor Andrew Last, Cabinet Member for HR, Corporate and Regulatory Services, said: “I’m delighted to welcome residents to our new One Stop Shop at One Angel Square. This move is about making life easier for people, a single, accessible place where you can come in, talk to the right people, and leave with the support and advice you need.

By creating a modern, welcoming space and bringing services together, we’re not only improving the experience for residents but also making better use of council buildings so we can continue investing in frontline services.”

Residents can still access many council services online 24/7, and drop-in sessions continue to run across West Northamptonshire for those who prefer local support. Details of all these options are available on the Monthly drop-in sessions page.