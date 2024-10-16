One hundred people repair harm caused to communities through Immediate Justice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A milestone 100 people found committing anti-social behaviour have taken part in a programme called Immediate Justice, which is aimed at swiftly repairing the harm caused to local communities.

The Immediate Justice Team, which sits within the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone, has helped to facilitate nearly 500 hours of community improvement work across the county since December 2023.

The Immediate Justice programme provides an alternative to prosecution for those who have committed low-level offences including criminal damage, being drunk and disorderly, harassment and causing a public nuisance.

Offenders, who have been referred to the service by Police Officers and PCSOs, carry out community-based reparative work such as litter picking, graffiti removal and repairing public property.

In the nine months since the scheme started:

100 have completed their penalty

Nearly two thirds were referred to the scheme because of drug possession

Most participants were men

Most were aged between 18 and 24

The programme has now expanded to include young offenders aged 12-17, meaning that young people can also be held accountable for their anti-social behaviour and already, two young people aged 16 have taken part in the scheme.

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone has pledged her commitment to making communities across Northamptonshire to feel safer and has said she believes the success of the scheme so far reinforces that anti-social behaviour must be taken seriously.

PFCC Danielle Stone with two Immediate Justice Supervisors

Danielle said: “People want to feel safe in their communities and anti-social behaviour can have a hugely negative effect on feelings of safety. I want residents’ concerns to be taken seriously, and that they feel confident that police are tackling the issue head on. This scheme means anyone who inflicts this kind of behaviour in our communities will face swift and visible action.”

The Immediate Justice scheme is a pilot project and the Commissioner and her team are looking at how this important work can be taken forward in the longer term.