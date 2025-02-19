One flag, many nations – join us to celebrate the Commonwealth Day

WNC HQ

Residents, community groups, and businesses are invited to join in a special flag-raising ceremony to celebrate Commonwealth Day on Monday 10 March at the Guildhall, Northampton.

The event, starting at 10am, will bring people together to reflect on the values of unity, diversity, and peace that connect the 56 member nations of the Commonwealth.

This year’s Commonwealth Day theme, ‘Together We Thrive’, highlights the strength of collaboration, friendship, and shared progress across the Commonwealth.

The ceremony will be a moment of pride and celebration, where the Commonwealth flag will be raised in recognition of these enduring values.

The event will feature speeches from civic leaders and an opportunity to come together as a community in celebration of our shared heritage.

Cllr Jo Gilford, Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Commonwealth Day is a chance for us all to come together, young and old, to celebrate the values of friendship, respect, and unity that connect us across the world.

“Raising the Commonwealth flag is a powerful reminder that, no matter where we come from, we are part of something bigger—a global family that thrives when we support one another. I hope to see many of you there as we stand together in celebration.”