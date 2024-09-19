Oliver Gavin inducted into Corvette Hall of Fame

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Highly successful career recognised with honourable award.

Oliver Gavin has been inducted into the Corvette Hall of Fame after a career spanning over 20 years racing at the top of his game.

Taking place at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky, USA, Oliver graciously accepted the award among Corvette owners, enthusiasts, engineers and team members.

For almost 20 years, Oliver was a Factory Driver for the American car brand and won some of the most prestigious sports car races multiple times, including the Le Mans 24 Hours, Daytona 24 Hours, Sebring 12 Hours and Petit Le Mans. He became Corvette’s most successful driver, scoring 51 victories over 200 race starts. Racing alongside teammate Jan Magnussen, Oliver won eight American Le Mans Series Championships and the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Oliver Gavin receiving his Corvette Hall of Fame trophy

Oliver said: “It was a huge honour to be inducted into the Corvette Hall of Fame. It was a very proud night for my wife and I and it was fantastic to share the stage with former colleagues and friends. Thank you to the selection committee, the museum staff and all the owners and enthusiasts who were at the event. There were many stories being shared and memories being remembered.”

Since retiring from professional racing, Oliver has maintained his ties with Corvette working closely with the brand on multiple projects. He has also started his own driver management business, OG Motorsport Management, in order to pass on his advice and knowledge to current and upcoming racers. He is also a regular commentator for the Asian Le Mans Series.