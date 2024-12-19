Older people support charity receives £1,500 donation from Northamptonshire homebuilder

Age UK Northamptonshire, the foremost local charity that supports older people across the county, has received a £1,500 donation from David Wilson Homes to assist with its vital work.

The charity, which currently supports over 9,000 people, provides a range of services designed to improve the quality of older people’s lives, promote independence and prevent them falling into frailty, poverty and isolation.

Some of the services Age UK Northamptonshire offers include care support at home, money management services and domestic care.

Sue Watts, Head of Development at Age UK Northamptonshire, said: “We were both delighted and grateful to receive this donation from David Wilson Homes. Every single pound donated to us or left in a will makes an important contribution to supporting an ever-increasing number of older people.

DWSM - SGB-54455 - Staff from Age UK Northamptonshire holding collection buckets

“Our services are available to all older people across Northamptonshire to help make life more fulfilling and enjoyable for them, and to make their voices heard.

“David Wilson Homes’ Community Fund scheme is a great initiative that motivates employees to find a charity close to their hearts and makes a meaningful difference to local communities. We would like to offer David Wilson Homes our most sincere thank you.”

The donation from David Wilson Homes came as part of The Barratt Foundation , which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to offer Age UK Northamptonshire a donation to support the fantastic work it does.

DWSM - SGB-54468 - Staff from Age UK Northamptonshire with their cheque from David Wilson Homes

“The charity’s efforts align perfectly with our values to build stronger communities and enable people to live independent, fulfilling lives.”

To find out more about the charity’s services, visit the website at Age UK Northamptonshire.

For more information on developments in the area, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in the Northamptonshire.