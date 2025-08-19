Offenders clean up walkways to make routes between Northampton town centre safer

Before and after at Nene Way Riverside Walk.

Overgrown walkways near Northampton town centre have been tidied up by offenders repaying for their behaviour.

Nene Way Riverside Walk is one of the latest areas where the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner’s (PFCC) Immediate Justice team have worked to improve town centre safety this summer.

The Immediate Justice programme provides an alternative to prosecution for people who have committed lower-level offences such as criminal damage, causing a public nuisance or being drunk and disorderly.

The team worked with two offenders in Northampton as part of their penalty, on 17 and 28 of July, to help cut back overgrown trees to make the environment feel safer for people walking or running.

Those who have been referred to the scheme by police officers and PCSO’s are assigned a minimum of four hours spent repairing harm.

PFCC Danielle Stone said: “My Immediate Justice programme makes sure justice is served to victims but also uses reparative work in public spaces so everyone can enjoy them.

“It’s important to me that the work the team does is meaningful and can create safer spaces which people feel confident to use.

“I’m proud to be investing in such a strong team, which reduces the risk of individuals reoffending again.”

Efforts to make towns safer across Northamptonshire will be continuing throughout the summer by the Commissioner, as part of the Home Office’s Safer Streets Summer campaign.

The campaign is being run locally by Danielle’s office in partnership with police, fire and rescue, councils, schools, health services, business, transport and community organisations.

It will run until September 30 and focuses on reducing town centre criminality.

The Immediate Justice team also cleaned up Emporium Way on August 16, a gated space next to the Market Square in Northampton, as part of their regular visits to ensure the area is kept clean from anti-social behaviour.

Two low-level offenders helped to litter pick, weed, and tidy up the area as a reparative alternative to being prosecuted.

Councillor Charlie Hastie, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities added: “We’re grateful to everyone involved in this initiative, especially our partners and the individuals taking part in the Immediate Justice programme.

"Creating cleaner, safer spaces is vital for the wellbeing of our communities and the environment, and it’s encouraging to see positive action making a real difference in helping to make our communities thrive.”