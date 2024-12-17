Oakham pub to reopen this week as festive pop-up under new ownership

A landmark Oakham pub which closed its doors in the summer will reopen this Friday (20 December) as a festive pop-up under new ownership.

The Lord Nelson in Market Place has been purchased by former Oundle School student Ryck Turner, proprietor of the 17th century coaching inn, The George Inn, which is located next to the pub.

Ryck said: “We are excited to add The Lord Nelson to our portfolio. We will reopen the pub as soon as we take ownership on Friday, with the aim of offering an excellent value-for-money drinks venue for the Christmas period.

“We will close again after New Year’s Eve while we consider the best use for the building in the longer term. We are looking at different options to make sure it is used to its full potential. This could include our team running the venue as a pub, leasing it to another pub operator, or looking at new ways to make use of the space.

“Until then, we hope people will enjoy spending time with family and friends in The Lord Nelson in the coming weeks.”

Ryck took over The George Inn early in 2023. The ongoing renovation of the building and an overhaul of its food and drinks offering have created a warm and welcoming environment. The George Inn has become known for its excellent service, updated decor and high quality food and drink.

Ryck said: “Through operating The George Inn, our team has learned what people in and around Oakham are looking for in a food and drinks venue. When the opportunity arose to purchase The Lord Nelson, we were keen to act quickly. However, we will now take some time to ensure we have a business model in place to maximise the potential of this historic venue.”

The Lord Nelson will reopen at midday on Friday (20 December).

The George Inn is open for food and drinks throughout the festive period. Opening hours and menus can be viewed at https://www.thegeorgeinnoakham.co.uk/