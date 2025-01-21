Nothing beats a new year start than exercise for care home residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The residents at Elm Bank care home in Kettering got themselves ready and geared up in starting the New Year as they mean to go on with an afternoon of keeping fit with ‘Tom G Fitness’.

We all understand the importance of life enriching activities that help keep our mind and our bodies active. All of the residents at Elm Bank care home understand the benefits of what exercise brings, and starting the New Year off as they mean to carry on was perfect for all. Tom is a fantastic instructor that comes to Elm Bank care home every fortnight, ensuring that the residents are keeping fit and active with specially adapted exercises that greatly enrich the lives of the residents. The exercises are all catered to the needs of the residents to ensure that they remain fit and healthy.

Hilda, a resident at Elm Bank said, “Its lovely to be able to exercise and it is fun, which is important, just great”.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is lovely to see our residents enjoying activities that enrich their lives. The exercise that Tom provides to our residents every time he comes to the home is crucial to ensure we are helping maintain the fitness of all, with exercises that are adapted to suit varying abilities. The residents enjoy the fortnightly visits and they also enjoy Tom, he is a very polite man who understands our residents very well. It is lovely to start the New Year as we mean to carry on".

Elm Bank care home resident with Tom, starting the year off for all as they get active

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.