Northants home lifestyle store announces extended range of in-store events and launches new events page

A home lifestyle store renowned for its interactive range of activities and experiences, has relaunched its online booking system to better showcase the range of events on offer.

Bell of Northampton’s newly designed events page – https://abell.co.uk/blog/events-at-bell/ – aims to provide a more seamless and engaging experience for customers, making it easier to plan ahead and book event tickets.

Featuring a more intuitive layout with improved navigation, customers can explore both upcoming and previous events, offering valuable insight into what to expect from a Bell event held at its Kingsthorpe Road store.

“The new page layout and introduction of images makes it so much more appealing and easier for customers to navigate,” explains Tammy Pell, marketing and events co-ordinator at Bell. “We’ve also added some new style events to try and involve more of our departments. All in all, it’s a great improvement.

Bell of Northampton offers a wide range of events, giving customers even more reason to visit the store

“Whether it’s a hands-on workshop, BBQ cooking event or our fantastic Christmas shopping evening, there is something for everyone. We really do love giving our customers even more reasons to visit the store!”

The events page will be regularly updated and has a great range of events already available to book, including the Glow & Relax: Tropic Self-Care Face Massage Lesson. Taking place on Friday 13th June and led by Bell’s friend and skincare expert Sharon, this hands-on session will teach the art of facial massage using simple yet effective techniques with Tropic’s luxurious, natural skincare range.

Tickets are £15 with attendees receiving a free Tropic goody bag featuring Elixir Radiance-Boosting Omega Oil, Skin Feast Nourishing Moisturiser, Hydrogel Eye Mask and a Soft Hair Band. A light brunch and refreshments are also included.

Bell’s BBQ Shop regularly draws in customers, and the Traeger BBQ Grill Masterclass is no exception. Aimed at all foodies, this interactive class on Saturday 12th July, will be headed by Traeger pro Kirsty Redden. With 30 years’ industry experience, she will be sharing her extensive knowledge during this interactive class, demonstrating how you can get the best from your grill.

“During the event attendees will learn 4-5 different recipes including spatchcock chicken, moink balls, salmon burnt ends, smoked summer fruits and apple crumble,” explains Kirsty. “There will be plenty of opportunities to taste the food being demonstrated, including 24-hour smoked brisket. You will not go home hungry from this class!”

There will also be time for shopping and questions plus freebies and special offers on the day. All attendees will also have their names entered into a draw, with one lucky participant walking away with a high-quality chef’s knife courtesy of Chef Supply Co.

For more information and to book a place on a Bell event, visit https://abell.co.uk/blog/events-at-bell/