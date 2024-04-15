Northants charity seeks commercial property expert and parent/carer to join trustees board

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teamwork Trust is seeking to strengthen its trustee board ahead of the launch of its new three-year strategy.

The charity, which supports autistic adults, people with learning disabilities and individuals with mental health needs is particularly keen on recruiting a new trustee who has expertise in commercial property as well as a parent/carer who cares for someone with a learning disability or autism.

Helen Burdett-Wright, Chief Executive at Teamwork Trust, explained: “We will be launching our new three-year strategy this spring, so it is a particularly exciting time to join us, with our board of trustees set to play a pivotal role in our future. We currently have eight brilliant trustees and we are looking to recruit up to three more over the coming months.

“We are looking for a new trustee who has a commercial property background to help us review and modernise our estate. We are fortunate to own our buildings and as part of our new strategy we want to make sure we are making the best use of our assets, and ensuring our buildings are modern and fit for the new services we will be introducing.

“We would also love to have a parent/carer on the board, someone with first-hand experience of the challenges faced, a great understanding of the type of support needed and a steer on the new sessions we can introduce to help meet personal goals and work towards their version of independence.”

Even if you don’t fit the above criteria Teamwork Trust are keen to hear from people based in Northamptonshire who are interested in supporting the charity.

Ceri Davies, Chair of Teamwork Trust, added: “Our service users are at the heart of all we do and all the decisions we make so will of course be involved in the recruitment process and will sit on interview panels.

“The services we provide for people with autism and learning disabilities in Northamptonshire are essential and every year Teamwork Trust supports hundreds of adults, with our trustees providing the essential and strategic direction that enables our service users to develop the essential life skills and confidence they need to live independently. If you would like to play a role in further improving Teamwork Trust and are committed to working alongside our service users in this process, please get in touch.”