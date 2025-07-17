Northants buoys take on brutal British coastline

Team Rowmads

Team ROWMADS are to embark on one of the world’s toughest rowing challenges – the GB Row Challenge – a grueling, unsupported, 2,000-mile circumnavigation of Great Britain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This isn’t just a test of endurance and teamwork; it’s a mission to raise awareness for ocean conservation, mental health, and to put our home county on the map as a home of resilience, ambition, and adventure.

As committed researchers we know this is a unique opportunity for rare data collection, and we will be leading or contributing to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1) Bone Density and Calcium Metabolism (Endorsed by Sandhurst Research Team) to investigate how extreme and prolonged exercise affects bone turnover and calcium balance in a high endurance, high load environment.

2) Circadian Rhythm and Sleep Quality (Endorsed by Oxford University). Evaluating the physiological and psychological impacts of altered sleep cycles during the row (2 hours on, 2 hours off). Specifically, we aim to quantify the volume of sleep and quality of sleep and its effect on circadian regulation and cognitive performance.

3) Pre-expedition Fitness Adaptation (Endorsed by Coventry University). Measuring the energy cost and substrate utilisation (eg. Carbohydrate vs fat use) over a continuous 24 hr rowing cycle to better understand nutritional demands and metabolic strain.

4) Psychological testing and team dynamics – (Major Pat Harper conducting psychological assessments and observational analysis on small-team dynamics in an isolated, high stress environment. We aim to explore leadership roles, conflict resolution and resilience under pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are currently preparing for the race, navigating our time between work, training and time on the ocean. Please get behind our boys, and follow them on this exciting yet hugely challenging adventure.

Event Details:

• Challenge: GB Row Challenge 2026

• Date of Launch: 01/06/2026

• Team Name: ROWMADS

• Instagram: rowmads

• Giving Wheel: https://gvwhl.com/CZN9A

• Local Connection: Born and raised in Helmdon.

We hope we can inspire others to push beyond their limits and support meaningful causes. We are of course available for partnerships and sponsorship opportunities.

Time to ready our oars!!

Warm regards,

Marco (Mog - teams work-horse!)