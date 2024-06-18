Northamptonshire’s fall prevention programme going from “strength to strength"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The county’s fall prevention initiative is celebrating the growth of the programme.

Get Up & Go (GU&G) provides strength and balance exercise classes for adults who fear falling, are at risk of falling or have lost core strength in their legs, making them more at risk of falling.

The programme, run by local charity Northamptonshire Sport and commissioned by Public Health Northamptonshire recently celebrated 5 years. Now in its sixth year, over 800 people are taking part in the classes each week – improving strength, balance, mobility and confidence.

Each class is led by a qualified instructor. In the last 12 months, 7 new instructors have been recruited, trained and are delivering classes in the community. In the same period, 19 new locations have been added to the weekly schedule. The team have focussed on increasing the number of classes in rural areas and targeted locations where they’re needed most.

Get Up & Go Class

Future plans for GU&G include partnering with care homes and sheltered accommodation providers. The new partnerships aim to co-design a model that helps the programme to grow in these sectors.

In addition to the community GU&G classes, that are open to all, an enhanced version also runs. The enhanced version, known as – iCAN Get Up & Go is accessible via referral from a health or care professional. These classes are for anyone classed as mild to moderately frail. And may need support and assistance with everyday activities. The prescribed programme of weekly classes runs over 24 weeks and is free of charge to the participant.

iCAN Get Up & Go is also proving popular in the county, from the 1st of April 2023 to the 31st of March 2024, 189 people took part in the programme. Of those 189, 42 went on to join the community classes, continuing to improve balance, mobility and strength.

Over 260 referrals were made in the last year, from 80 health and care professionals. With ambitions to increase referral rates in the coming year.

Katy Downing, Programme Lead for Get Up & Go said:

“It’s great to see both the Get Up and Go and the enhanced iCAN Get Up & Go classes gaining momentum in the county, we’re going from strength to strength. In the last year we had 801 participants attending the weekly GU&G and enhanced iCAN classes.

But we want more people to benefit. As well as the physical aspects, the social and mental health benefits are enormous. Our participants make friends and connect with new people, which boosts wellbeing.

If you or someone you know could benefit from the weekly classes, please do get in touch – we’d love to hear from you.”

iCAN Get Up & Go class at Reach for Health Centre in Daventry

Millie, a participant in iCAN Get Up & Go, Daventry said:

“The class has helped me tremendously and it’s still helping me a lot. One of the big things it’s helping me to do is have a bath independently. Because of the work we do in the classes, I can get in and out now without help – which is a great improvement.

Apart from what the classes teach you, the camaraderie in the class makes it easier. Everyone is so friendly and considerate of each other, that makes a lot of difference.”

