Northamptonshire’s community spirit shines as Poverty Hurts fundraising appeal nears £20,000

Northamptonshire Community Foundation launched their Poverty Hurts appeal at the beginning of summer, to raise funds to support residents across the county who are struggling with poverty and financial hardship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The foundation is asking residents and businesses who can to help those who can’t by donating to the Poverty Hurts fundraising appeal, which has so far raised £19,491. Donations can be made via Justgiving: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/povertyhurtsnorthamptonshire2025

Rachel McGrath, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “We are so grateful to every generous donor who has supported our Poverty Hurts appeal so far. Every penny will be used to make urgent grants to local charities such as food banks and those providing fuel poverty support, debt advice, help for people with disabilities and older people, access to digital support and community transport services, homelessness charities, mental health support and wellbeing services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nobody should be struggling to cover their basic needs or skipping meals so that their children can eat. And yet this is a reality for too many Northamptonshire residents. If you can, please do consider donating and helping our neighbours in crisis.”

Weston Favell Centre Food Bank used their grant from the Poverty Hurts Fund to maintain the management of their food bank and to purchase toiletries for their beneficiaries.

Northampton-based business, AVON, has shown their support for the Poverty Hurts appeal with a sizeable donation, demonstrating the strength of local businesses rallying together to make a difference.

Sam Boniface, AVON’s UK Communications Lead, at AVON UK, said: “AVON is proud to support the Poverty Hurts Appeal, which plays a vital role in tackling hardship across Northamptonshire. We’re particularly committed to helping women and girls who are disproportionately affected by poverty, and this appeal directly supports local projects making a real difference to their lives."

James Saunders Watson, Northamptonshire Lord-Lieutenant and Patron of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, has also called for more support of the appeal: "The need is growing, and we must act now. If everyone gave just £1, we would have the power to create life-changing support for families across our county."

How you can help:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donate online via the Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s charity giving platform. Encourage your workplace or local group to fundraise or make regular donations. Spread the word and help us raise awareness across towns, villages, and workplaces.

Together, Northamptonshire can turn the tide on poverty. By standing united, we can ensure every child, family, and vulnerable resident receives the support they deserve.

Donate to the appeal: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/povertyhurtsnorthamptonshire2025