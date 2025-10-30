Northamptonshire women reclaim the night

Hosted by the Northampton branch of 'This Woman Runs', runners from 'Caffeine and Kilometres', 'Wootton Road Runners' and 'This Woman Runs - Salcey Forest' joined together with glow sticks, flashing lights and lots of neon and to raise awareness of the issues faced by women when running in the darker months.

With more women seeking ways to stay active, it is so important that the wider society acknowledge its role in making getting active outdoors safer for women. From the honking of horns and the cheers from car windows, it was fully evident that the support is definitely out there in Northampton!

Using the TWR looping method, the group stayed together moving as one, ensuring no women was left behind and all women were running in a safe and supportive environment with 'pace' being the last thing on anyone's mind!

The chatter, laughter and joy spoke volumes as new connections were made, friendships formed and pavements were pounded!

A superb event showing that when the women of Northampton run together, they don't take up space; they light up the world!