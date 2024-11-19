Northamptonshire WI members join 'Clean Rivers' march in London

By Barara Bentley
Contributor
Published 19th Nov 2024, 12:58 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 13:44 GMT
This campaign is encouraging members to make and support applications to create bathing waters in rivers across England and Wales as a way to drive the cleanup of our precious waters.

"Water quality in our rivers is shameful. Legally designated bathing waters must be regularly monitored for pollution.

"The NFWI urges its members, the wider public, local authorities, and Government to make, support and promote applications for officially designated bathing sites on appropriate stretches of rivers in their area. This will be instrumental to the clean-up of rivers as it has been for water quality improvement at coastal beaches."

Well done to Moulton Evening WI and Towcester Evening WI who joined the 'Clean Rivers' March in London, further supporting this campaign.

They report there was a speaker on behalf of the WI and members of the National Board of Trustees were on the March. A really good cause for the WI to be supporting.

