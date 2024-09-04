Northamptonshire Students Celebrated at Annual Awards Ceremony

Top achieving students, were recognised at Tresham College and National College for Motorsport’s Student of the Year Awards ceremony on Tuesday (3/9) evening at the college’s Corby campus.

The prestigious event, which was sponsored by Youth Employment UK, celebrated fifteen separate awards, plus the award for Outstanding Student of the Year which was won by Sports Coaching and Development BTEC student Emily Smith.

Emily’s teachers commended her for constantly exceeding the standards and expectations set which led to her achieving a triple starred distinction in her Sports Coaching and Development BTEC. All of this is even more impressive as Emily has had to overcome major surgery; however, this hasn’t dampened her spirit and she has continued to foster her love of football.

Other awards on the evening were sponsored by North Northamptonshire Council, Kier, Mindful Education and Right Track Consultancy.

Robin Webber-Jones, Principal of Tresham College commented: “I’d like to thank all our students who have given their best, in whatever way that might be for each individual. While we recognise a few outstanding students through these awards, we are also recognising the achievements of every student, whether big or small, personal, academic or emotional.”

Other students awarded were:

ACCESS AND COUNSELLING/FOUNDATION

Yaa Oduro - Laser Level 3 Access to Higher Education - Diploma: Psychology

APPRENTICE OF THE YEAR

Jacob Walden - Level 2 Bricklaying Apprentice

BUSINESS

Lucy Stevenson - AAT Level 3 Diploma in Accounting

COMPUTING & SCIENCES

Ben Lawton - BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Computing

CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING SERVICES

Jake Evans - City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Plumbing

CREATIVE ARTS

Susan Fraser - UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication - Fashion and Clothing

ENGINEERING & MOTOR VEHICLE

Zara Curry - EAL Level 3 Diploma in Engineering Technologies

ESOL, ENGLISH AND MATHS

Delia Herbert - Edexcel Level 2 Functional Skills in Mathematics

HAIR & BEAUTY

Kyle Herrigan - City & Guilds Level 3 Certificate in Barbering

HEALTHCARE & CHILDCARE

Emilia Poppy - NCFE Level 3 Technical Diploma in Childcare and Education

MOTORSPORT

Lewis Oliver - EAL Level 3 Diploma in Engineering Technology – Motorsport

PERFORMING ARTS & MUSIC

Catarina Resende - UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Performing and Production Arts

PRINCE’S TRUST

Tai Balcombe - Prince’s Trust Team Programme Wellingborough/Rushden PR TRUST Level 1 Certificate in Employment, Teamwork and Community Skills

SPORT, TRAVEL & TOURISM AND UNIFORMED SERVICES

Emily Smith - Pearson BTEC National Extended Diploma in Sport Coaching and Development