Northamptonshire Students Celebrated at Annual Awards Ceremony
The prestigious event, which was sponsored by Youth Employment UK, celebrated fifteen separate awards, plus the award for Outstanding Student of the Year which was won by Sports Coaching and Development BTEC student Emily Smith.
Emily’s teachers commended her for constantly exceeding the standards and expectations set which led to her achieving a triple starred distinction in her Sports Coaching and Development BTEC. All of this is even more impressive as Emily has had to overcome major surgery; however, this hasn’t dampened her spirit and she has continued to foster her love of football.
Other awards on the evening were sponsored by North Northamptonshire Council, Kier, Mindful Education and Right Track Consultancy.
Robin Webber-Jones, Principal of Tresham College commented: “I’d like to thank all our students who have given their best, in whatever way that might be for each individual. While we recognise a few outstanding students through these awards, we are also recognising the achievements of every student, whether big or small, personal, academic or emotional.”
Other students awarded were:
ACCESS AND COUNSELLING/FOUNDATION
Yaa Oduro - Laser Level 3 Access to Higher Education - Diploma: Psychology
APPRENTICE OF THE YEAR
Jacob Walden - Level 2 Bricklaying Apprentice
BUSINESS
Lucy Stevenson - AAT Level 3 Diploma in Accounting
COMPUTING & SCIENCES
Ben Lawton - BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Computing
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING SERVICES
Jake Evans - City & Guilds Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Plumbing
CREATIVE ARTS
Susan Fraser - UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication - Fashion and Clothing
ENGINEERING & MOTOR VEHICLE
Zara Curry - EAL Level 3 Diploma in Engineering Technologies
ESOL, ENGLISH AND MATHS
Delia Herbert - Edexcel Level 2 Functional Skills in Mathematics
HAIR & BEAUTY
Kyle Herrigan - City & Guilds Level 3 Certificate in Barbering
HEALTHCARE & CHILDCARE
Emilia Poppy - NCFE Level 3 Technical Diploma in Childcare and Education
MOTORSPORT
Lewis Oliver - EAL Level 3 Diploma in Engineering Technology – Motorsport
PERFORMING ARTS & MUSIC
Catarina Resende - UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Performing and Production Arts
PRINCE’S TRUST
Tai Balcombe - Prince’s Trust Team Programme Wellingborough/Rushden PR TRUST Level 1 Certificate in Employment, Teamwork and Community Skills
SPORT, TRAVEL & TOURISM AND UNIFORMED SERVICES
Emily Smith - Pearson BTEC National Extended Diploma in Sport Coaching and Development
