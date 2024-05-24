Northamptonshire Retired Police Bowling Association host charity match for Disability Bowls England

NRPBA President Bill Tapp, John Greaves and Clive Appleton

Northamptonshire Retired Police Bowling Association hosted a charity outdoors lawn bowling match for Disability Bowls England at Wellingborough Bowling Club on Thursday, 23rd, May, 2024.

NRPBA vice captain , retired police officer Clive Appleton BEM, proposed, initiated, organized and captained a team of NRPBA club members against a team representing Disability Bowls England , captained by John Greaves and consisting of rinks from Express Lifts , Northampton, The Cavaliers Bowling Team, Rothwell Manor Bowling Club, Wellingborough Bowling Club and The Northamptonshire County Outdoors Bowling Team.

On a cool but dry afternoon the 48 bowlers had an enjoyable and jovial match with Disability Bowls England , after 18 ends ,running out as winners ,96 shots to 82.

Following a post match tea, raffle and auction the sum of £1019 was presented to John Greaves by NRPBA President, retired officer Bill Tapp . John emphasized that one of the aims of Disability Bowls England was inclusion in the sport not dependent on skill .