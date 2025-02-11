Northamptonshire racing drivers selected to drive for history-making racing team

Two racing drivers from Northampton have once again been selected as drivers for Team BRIT – the world’s only competitive team of all-disabled racing drivers.

20-year-old Noah Cosby and 41-year-old Asha Silva will compete in the Britcar Endurance Championship, racing at iconic tracks throughout the UK, pairing up with teammates with a range of disabilities.

Last year they raced together as a pair, competing in a BMW M240i. They achieved some fantastic race results, with a number of class podiums. Both also received accolades, with Noah being named ‘Driver of the Day’ in the final race of the season in which he moved up to drive the McLaren 570S GT4, and Asha being named ‘rookie of the year’ by race organisers.

Asha will remain in the BMW this year, further building on her skill and confidence in what will be her third year of racing, and Noah will take a big leap forward, becoming a full season GT4 driver for the first time. Asha will pair with fellow autistic driver Bobby Trundley, forming an ‘autistic super team’ and Noah will be paired with 17-year-old Caleb McDuff, the UK's only male Deaf racing driver.

Noah Cosby (left) and Asha Silva (right)

Noah, who is from Heathencote in Towcester, is paraplegic after breaking his back in a motocross accident, and uses the team’s innovative hand control technology which enables him to drive without the use of his legs.

Asha is from Barton Seagrave in Kettering and is hoping to inspire and encourage other people to understand their own mental health, having been diagnosed with adult autism and ADHD at the age of 38.

Noah’s season will start later this month when he heads out to Portimao in Portugal for winter testing, and both will have their first race at Silverstone on the 5th April.

Asha said: “I am so excited to get back on track this year. Last year was a real learning curve, driving the BMW M240i was brilliant and such a jump up from driving a Citroen C1 the year before. I really took to it and quickly adapted to driving a much more powerful car. My racing has improved massively and I know I can make further improvements this year.

“Racing with Bobby will be fantastic, he has been racing since he started in karts at age 10, so has heaps of experience to share. It’s also good to be working with someone who shares the same challenges through autism as me, but who also has the same strengths in our hyper focus on the race track.”

Noah continues: “I sill can’t quite believe that I’m about to take on a full season of racing in a GT4 racing car. Getting behind the wheel of the McLaren for one race at the end of the season last year was a dream come true. I’m so glad that I proved myself and that the team have the belief in me to name me as a GT4 driver for this year.

“Having teammates like Aaron Morgan and Paul Fullick around me – both experienced GT4 drivers, who both use the hand controls like me, has been so incredible. I’ve learned so much from them and know that they’ll continue to support me this year. We’re a massive family now and I can’t wait to be surrounded by the crew, my team mates and our supporters at the track again this year.”

Find more information on Team BRIT at www.teambrit.co.uk