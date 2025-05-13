Northamptonshire pupil’s greetings cards welcome residents to new neighbourhood

Following a greetings card design competition with David Wilson Homes, an imaginative pupil from a school in Towcester is spreading joy to residents at the homebuilder’s development, The Watlings.

As part of a ‘Welcome Home’ project, the housebuilder reached out to Marie Weller Primary School for the help of the children to design greetings cards to be handed out to new home buyers.

Local pupil, Emelia (aged 6), was crowned the winner of the competition and has seen her card printed to be delivered to new residents. She also received an 85-piece art set as a prize so she can continue to express her creative skills.

Dan Cox, Head of School at Marie Weller Primary School, said: “At Marie Weller Primary School, we are always proud to engage with our community and make a positive contribution, especially as a new school.

DWSM - 21 - Emelia with her winning cards, with Daniel from David Wilson Homes

“We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity our children had to be part of this project. Emelia was so proud of her achievement, and we are equally proud of her. Moments like these create wonderful memories for our children and help us to build strong community connections.”

The cards are to provide a warm welcome to those who have recently moved to the development. Emelia’s design depicts a summery scene including a house, a rainbow, birds and a flower.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “It’s important to us to make our residents feel welcome as they join our new communities, and we are thankful to the pupils of Marie Weller Primary School for helping us to do just that.

“We hope that when moving into their new home, a welcome from a local school pupil will really put a smile on homeowners’ faces.

“We received a variety of inventive entries as part of the Welcome Home card campaign and it was a difficult task choosing our winner; however, we hope this project has inspired the imaginations of all the children involved.”

