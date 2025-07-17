YourWorld, connecting communities. Use the 'Submit a story' link to tell us your news.

The emergency services responded to a Freedom of Information request to reveal that there have been 3,983 BBQ-related fires, 309 hospital admissions for barbecue injuries, issued 67 fines, had 160 ambulance call outs and handled 1,949 police incidents in the last three years. The data shows that for every 100 emergency service responses to BBQ incidents, less than two result in enforcement action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite this, a new survey by Safety Group UK showed that over half of UK adults (51.7%) plan to host or attend barbecues this summer.

Northamptonshire Police reported 172 BBQ-related incidents, placing it fourth nationally among police forces for such cases. Despite the relatively high number of incidents, only six arrests were recorded, reflecting a broader national trend of limited enforcement in response to BBQ-related emergencies. While no local fire services, councils, or hospitals in Northampton appeared in the top national rankings, the police data highlights the ongoing demands placed on emergency responders in the area. With summer gatherings expected to rise, these figures suggest a clear need for improved public awareness and potentially stronger local enforcement to help reduce BBQ-related risks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Forces - BBQ-Related Incidents

Rank Police Force Number of Incidents Number of Arrests 1 Cambridgeshire Constabulary 493 0 2 Dorset Police 475 0 3 North Wales Police 360 7 4 Northamptonshire Police 172 6 5 Nottinghamshire Police 105 0 6 Northumbria Police 91 8 7 Leicestershire Constabulary 85 5 8 Cumbria Constabulary 65 3 9 North Yorkshire Police 32 6 10 British Transport Police 24 0

Tom Richmond, Group Operations Director of Safety Group UK, commented: "These figures show a gap between the scale of BBQ-related emergencies and enforcement action. With nearly 4,000 fires and 78 casualties recorded, it's clear that barbecue safety is a public safety concern.

"The data indicates some regions, particularly Scotland and tourist destinations like Brighton and Dorset, have much higher numbers of incidents. This implies seasonal trends and outdoor activity areas need specific safety campaigns and enforcement efforts.

"The low level of enforcement is interesting. When emergency services are responding to thousands of incidents, yet only 67 fines are issued nationally, it suggests either a lack of necessary powers or not enough resources for enforcement."

The research tells a story of the pressure on emergency services; they have sent fire crews to 3,983 BBQ incidents, ambulances to 160 call-outs, admitted 309 people to hospital, and dispatched police to 1,949 BBQ-related incidents, which represents thousands of hours of public service time. Yet this strain on services has resulted in only 67 council fines and 35 police arrests across the entire of the UK. With over half the population planning barbecues this summer, emergency services face another season of overwhelming demand

Methodology

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 1,000 national rep respondents. The data was collected between 25.06.2025-27.06.2025. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council.

Data was compiled from Freedom of Information requests submitted to UK fire services, police forces, hospitals, ambulance services, and local councils. The research covered BBQ-related incidents from January 2022 to 2025.

Councils: 278/384 provided data.

Ambulances: 3/15 provided data.

Fire services: 29/41 provided data.

Police: 14/50 provided data.

Hospitals: 15/138 provided data.