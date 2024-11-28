Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner launches consultation on public safety plan and precept funding

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone has launched an online consultation on her draft police, fire and crime plan, which sets the blueprint for police and fire services in Northamptonshire.

The survey also asks people for their views on the police and fire precept – the amount paid towards local police and fire services through the council tax - which will go towards delivering the plan and priorities next year.

Danielle’s first public safety plan for the county puts communities at the heart of each of three strategic priorities for police and fire services over the next five years:

visible and accessible community services

professionalism and standards

stronger public safety partnerships.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone

These priorities are based on an extensive public consultation, called the Big Conversation, which took place across the county earlier this year. The draft plan are also informed by workshops with stakeholders and professionals providing services to young people, in the criminal justice system, or tackling violence against women, and through feedback other local engagements and meetings.

Now the draft plan – called Safe and Sound – is out for consultation, to ensure that it reflects the priorities and concerns of local communities.

Danielle said: “The Big Conversation told me very clearly that people just want to feel safer. They want to know that police, fire, and all the public safety partners will be there when they need them.

“Trust and confidence is such a big issue for the emergency services, and people want to know that their local services will listen to their concerns and take them seriously, and always work to the highest standards.

“That’s why this strategic plan prioritises visible and accessible local policing, fire and rescue professionals who are fully engaged in their local communities and helping people to protect themselves from risk, improved standards across the board, and partners working together with just one aim, a safe and sound Northamptonshire.”

Alongside the strategic plan, the survey is asking people to say how much extra, if any, they are willing to pay on the policing and fire parts of the council tax next year (2025/26) to fund local emergency services.

Around 56 per cent of the budget for policing, and around 37 per cent of the budgets for the fire service comes from central government, the rest (44% and 63% respectively) is raised as part of the local council tax.

The survey suggests an increase of at least £15 a year on the police precept for an average, Band D household, which amounts to 29p a week (a 4.9% increase).

The suggested increase on the fire precept for a Band D property is £5 a week for a Band D property – 10p a week or 6.6 per cent.

We are waiting to hear from the Government what level of precept increase is available to Police, Fire and Crime Commissioners, but current assumptions show that Police need an increase of at least £15 for a Band D, and Fire an increase of £5 for a Band D, to deliver the priorities outlined in the draft public safety plan for the county and maintain police officer and firefighter numbers.

Danielle said: “We have set out to show clearly the priorities that the council tax precept would help fund. I hope it is clear what any additional council tax would pay for and how it would help to deliver the priorities I have set out in the plan.”

The survey is open until 11.59pm on Sunday, January 5, 2025. During the consultation period, Danielle, and Deputy Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Marianne Kimani will be taking the draft plan to events and stakeholder groups including the Local Criminal Justice Board and Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel.

The survey can be filled in by visiting: northantspfcc.org.uk