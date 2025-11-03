Northamptonshire partnership celebrates volunteer success for Trustee Week

Northamptonshire is celebrating Trustee Week (3rd - 7th November) by highlighting the success of a partnership launched last year between the Lord-Lieutenant’s Office, the VCSE (Voluntary, Community and Social Enterprise) Assembly, and the Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

Since its launch, the collaboration has connected local charities with skilled professionals volunteering in areas such as finance, governance, marketing, and hands-on support helping strengthen vital services across the county. The initiative responds to an ongoing challenge in recruiting and retaining volunteers, and early results show volunteers making a real difference.

A short film, produced by local resident Wojciech Bajos, celebrates these contributions and is available for charities to use to boost their own volunteer recruitment.

Miranda Wixon, Chair of the VCSE Assembly, said:

“This partnership shows what can be achieved when civic, voluntary, and charitable sectors come together. We’re celebrating the volunteers whose time and skills are transforming communities across Northamptonshire.”

Rachel McGrath, CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, added:

“Even a small commitment can make a huge difference. We’re proud of how this partnership is supporting our brilliant local charities and helping them continue their vital work.”

To get involved or volunteer, contact Vivien Jean-Paul at [email protected]