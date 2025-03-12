Northamptonshire parents aid others in claiming special needs support

Families of children with additional needs or disabilities in Northamptonshire are being helped by other parent carers to claim financial support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new service by disability charity Contact is now available to families in Northamptonshire, with trained volunteers helping families complete a Disability Living Allowance form via Zoom.

Research shows that families of children who have additional needs are more likely to face extra costs and financial pressures. But many miss out on financial help because they need support to complete the long and detailed Disability Living Allowance (DLA) form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie Gordon, Contact’s Benefiting You service manager, said: “We know how life-changing Disability Living Allowance can be. We have a team of volunteers who are all parents of children with additional needs. Families have told us that they appreciate being helped by another parent in the same situation. They feel comfortable and not judged.”

Contact staff

DLA is the main benefit for children and young people with a special education need or disability. It can help to pay for the extra costs including sensory toys, heating and transport.

One parent who has benefited from the service, said: “I just want to thank you for your support and time. The form is so complex and I was dreading it. If the twins didn’t have me up all night, I was awake with anxiety over filling out this form instead. I have no support and it’s great to have volunteers helping children and their families that need it.”

Northamptonshire families wishing to book an appointment, visit www.contact.org.uk/benefiting-you

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contact is the UK charity for families with disabled children. We support families, bring families together and help families take action for others. We do this through a national helpline – 0808 808 3555 – and an online advice service, workshops, family events and dedicated support for families whose child is in hospital.