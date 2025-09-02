Northamptonshire mum inspired by daughter’s journey takes on London to Brighton Cycle

A determined mum from near Brackley is set to take on the iconic 55-mile London to Brighton Cycle on Sunday 14th September to thank the charity that has transformed her daughter’s life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte Lindop, a mum of three, was inspired to fundraise for Children Today Charitable Trust after the charity provided a specialist car seat for her daughter Ellie, who was recently diagnosed with autism.

Charlotte explained how the equipment has been a lifeline for the whole family: “We live in a small village with no bus services and the nearest town is five miles away, so travelling by car is essential. Unfortunately, Ellie has no danger awareness or impulse control, and she kept undoing her harness in the car, making journeys unsafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Children Today helped fund a special seat harness with a magnetic mechanism, and it’s been an absolute game-changer. I can now take Ellie to swimming lessons on my own, and we’ve been able to travel further afield as a family – even visiting Yorkshire Wildlife Park, which just wouldn’t have been possible before.”

Charlotte Lindop (pictured) is taking on the London to Brighton Cycle in aid of Children Today

Charlotte says the impact has gone far beyond practical support: “It means Ellie can access more day trips, see friends and family, and enjoy new experiences. Most importantly, her brother and sister no longer have to miss out.”

Motivated by her own experience, Charlotte signed up for the London to Brighton challenge, despite not having ridden a bike since her teens.

Charlotte explains: “It was a moment of impulsivity! I felt really moved knowing that there was support out there for us. Because my husband and I both work, we’re in an awkward bracket where we often fall outside the boundaries to get help from most charities. With all the extra things Ellie needs, finances can be tough, especially with the cost of day-to-day living going up. Children Today stepped up to help when we needed it most, and for that we are eternally grateful. I just wanted to be able to give something back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With less than a month to go until the day of the London to Brighton cycle – which starts at Clapham Common and ends at Brighton seafront – Charlotte has been training regularly with support from her family.

Charlotte is taking on the charity bike ride in the name of her daughter, Ellie (pictured), who has Autism

She adds: “I’m excited and looking forward to the challenge, but I’m not setting myself any targets. I’ll just be happy to cross the line and finish the race!

“Although I’ve already beaten my fundraising target, it would be great to raise enough to fund another piece of equipment for another child – whether that’s a car seat or an adapted trike – because I know firsthand just how much of an impact it can have.”

To make a donation to Charlotte’s fundraiser for Children Today visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/charlotte-lindop-l2b

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Prescott, Children Today Charity Director, adds: “We know all about the challenges families raising children with a disability face every day, which makes Charlotte’s commitment to helping others all the more inspiring. Everyone at Children Today is behind Charlotte all the way, and wish her the best of luck in this epic challenge.”

Children Today provides funding for vital, specialised equipment for disabled children and young people across the UK – from adapted bikes and trikes to sensory equipment, communication aids, and more. The charity relies entirely on donations to continue its work.

To find out more or apply for support visit www.childrentoday.org.uk.