Northamptonshire mum and six-year-old “Superhero” raise over £1,000 for Cancer Research UK in emotional family tribute

When six-year-old Ella Grant from Rothwell crossed the Race for Life finish line in Northampton with a huge smile and determination in her eyes, she wasn’t just running - she was supporting her Nanny, Amber Bull, who is bravely battling breast cancer.

In an extraordinary display of family love and community spirit, Ella and her mum Chelsea Grant have raised over £1,000 for Cancer Research UK by completing the Race for Life 3K together at Abington Park in Northampton. Their effort was a deeply personal mission to support Amber Bull, Mum and Nanny to the family, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in June.

"This run was for our Nanny and Mum," said Chelsea. "She’s shown so much strength, and we just wanted to do something to help; something that made us feel like we were making a difference."

Ella, just six years old, proved herself every bit the little superhero, running the entire course with unshakable determination. Her courage and spirit captured the hearts of family, friends and the wider Northamptonshire community, inspiring an outpouring of donations that quickly smashed their original fundraising target.

"It was amazing to see Ella so determined," Chelsea added. "She ran the whole thing with a smile on her face. Knowing we were doing it for my Mum gave us so much motivation."

For Amber Bull, who is currently undergoing treatment, the fundraising effort brought immeasurable pride and comfort. "I’m so proud of both of them," she said. "It means the world to know they’re by my side and fighting this with me in their own way."

The event itself saw hundreds gather in pink to run, jog or walk in solidarity with those impacted by cancer - a poignant reminder of the power of community and the shared fight against this devastating disease. Ella and Chelsea’s story stands out as a testament to the love, resilience and hope that can shine even in the hardest times.

The Race for Life series continues to fund vital research into over 200 types of cancer. Donations to Ella and Chelsea’s fundraising page remain open for anyone inspired by their journey and eager to contribute: