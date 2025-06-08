Northamptonshire mind-reading duo ‘Interlinked’ astonish ITV News in D-Day tribute performance
To mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, performers Sean Heydon and Kerry Jay recreated a legendary stunt made famous by 1940s mind-readers The Piddingtons. Kerry was blindfolded and placed in a completely separate studio to Sean. Despite being unable to see anything, she accurately described the physical actions of the ITV presenters — including whether their hands were on their heads or on the table — before correctly identifying a freely chosen playing card under seemingly impossible conditions.
📺 Watch the short version:
📺 Watch the full version:
“This was more than a performance,” said Sean. “It was a tribute to a forgotten piece of history — and a chance to show people what Kerry and I can do when we connect on another level.”
Interlinked continue to make headlines with their £100,000 public reward offered to anyone who can prove they use hidden technology secretly communicate.
