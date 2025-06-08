Northamptonshire mind-reading duo ‘Interlinked’ astonish ITV News in D-Day tribute performance

By Sean Heydon
Contributor
Published 8th Jun 2025, 20:19 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 10:44 BST
Northamptonshire-based mind-reading duo Interlinked have left viewers and presenters stunned during a remarkable feature on ITV Central News, where they paid tribute to one of the most mysterious broadcasts in wartime history.

To mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, performers Sean Heydon and Kerry Jay recreated a legendary stunt made famous by 1940s mind-readers The Piddingtons. Kerry was blindfolded and placed in a completely separate studio to Sean. Despite being unable to see anything, she accurately described the physical actions of the ITV presenters — including whether their hands were on their heads or on the table — before correctly identifying a freely chosen playing card under seemingly impossible conditions.

📺 Watch the short version:

www.facebook.com/share/v/1AVEmifq4v/?mibextid=wwXIfr

www.facebook.com/share/v/1AVEmifq4v/?mibextid=wwXIfr

📺 Watch the full version:

www.facebook.com/share/v/15VgBvEbpY/?mibextid=wwXIfr

“This was more than a performance,” said Sean. “It was a tribute to a forgotten piece of history — and a chance to show people what Kerry and I can do when we connect on another level.”

Interlinked continue to make headlines with their £100,000 public reward offered to anyone who can prove they use hidden technology secretly communicate.

🎟️ Tickets to upcoming public performances are available at www.interlinked-live.com

