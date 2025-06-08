Northamptonshire mind-reading duo ‘Interlinked’ astonish ITV News in D-Day tribute performance

She can see through his eyes

Northamptonshire-based mind-reading duo Interlinked have left viewers and presenters stunned during a remarkable feature on ITV Central News, where they paid tribute to one of the most mysterious broadcasts in wartime history.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, performers Sean Heydon and Kerry Jay recreated a legendary stunt made famous by 1940s mind-readers The Piddingtons. Kerry was blindfolded and placed in a completely separate studio to Sean. Despite being unable to see anything, she accurately described the physical actions of the ITV presenters — including whether their hands were on their heads or on the table — before correctly identifying a freely chosen playing card under seemingly impossible conditions.

📺 Watch the short version:

Kerry Jay & Sean Heydon

📺 Watch the full version:

“This was more than a performance,” said Sean. “It was a tribute to a forgotten piece of history — and a chance to show people what Kerry and I can do when we connect on another level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interlinked at ITV News

Interlinked continue to make headlines with their £100,000 public reward offered to anyone who can prove they use hidden technology secretly communicate.

🎟️ Tickets to upcoming public performances are available at www.interlinked-live.com