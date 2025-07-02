Northamptonshire man embarking on 7,000km road trip in old London taxi for cancer and mental health charities.

The Pothole Rodeo route, starting in Austria and finishing in Croatia

This summer, three friends; Steve, Jon, and Lewis (of Brixworth, Northamptonshire), are embarking on an ambitious European road trip in a retired London taxi. Their journey, called Cab4Cancer, is part of the Backroad Rodeorally and aims to raise funds and awareness for Cancer Research UK, MyAware.org and Mind, three amazing charities supporting people in a variety of ways.

What makes this story remarkable is the motivation behind it: both Steve and Jon are cancer survivors. Having fought and won their own battles with cancer, this trip is their way of giving back. It’s a celebration of life after illness, of pushing boundaries, and of using their experiences to inspire others facing similar challenges. In addition to his battle with Cancer Steve contracted LEMS a rare autoimmune disorder that continues to provide daily challenges to Steves life.

Joining them is Lewis, founder of Takona, a mental health focused clothing brand. With a background in psychiatric healthcare, Lewis has made it his mission to use car culture as a platform to break down the stigma surrounding mental health, particularly for men. For him, this trip is another chance to put those principles into action, on the road and in the real world.

Together, the trio are blending humour, adventure, and deeply personal purpose to raise money, spark conversation, and show that even the toughest journeys can lead to something extraordinary.

The Cab4Cancer outside the old hangar at Bicester Motion

You can read more and support the fundraiser here: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/backroadrodeo-steve

Cab4Cancer is more than just a road trip, it’s a story of friendship, survival, and doing something unforgettable in the name of causes that truly matter. We’d love the chance to share this journey with your audience. Interviews, photos, and updates from the road are all available. Please contact me directly for any further information.