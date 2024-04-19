Northamptonshire local to take on London Marathon for lifesaving charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adriana Gunn will be taking on the London Marathon to raise funds to support the lifesaving missions of the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA).

On 21 April 2024, Adriana will be taking on the London Marathon, one of the most popular marathons in the world, taking in many of London’s best landmarks including Buckingham Palace, Pall Mall, Tower Bridge and Canary Wharf.

“I never thought I would get a place in the London Marathon, and this is definitely a bucket list item for me that I will only do once, so I wanted to raise funds for a charity very dear to my heart,” said Adriana.

“In 2008 the WNAA crew attended my dad after he was involved in a road traffic accident, and despite their amazing response and support, sadly he didn’t survive. Both passengers were treated by the crew, and one was flown to hospital, where they both made a full recovery.

“I wanted to raise vital funds for the charity in memory of my dad as you just don’t know when you might need the assistance of this lifesaving charity,” she added.

Within minutes, WNAA’s critical care crews can be on the ground delivering pre-hospital critical care and giving patients the very best chance of survival – this vital service relies entirely on donations to raise the £2,300 needed for each rescue mission, as the charity receives no government or National Lottery funding.

Molly Norton, Community Fundraising Relationship Executive for the charity said:

“We would like to say a big thank you to Adriana for taking on the London Marathon to raise vital funds to support our lifesaving charity, we wish her luck and know she will do great.”

“We rely on support from the local community and without support from people just like Adriana we wouldn’t be able to keep our helicopters flying and keep saving lives across Northamptonshire and further afield,” she expressed.

You can support Adriana’s London Marathon challenge here: The Air Ambulance Service - WNAA: Adriana's marathon page (enthuse.com)