Northamptonshire leading the way this Falls Awareness Week

National campaign, Falls Awareness Week (15–19 September) returns this year with a clear message: falls aren’t a normal part of ageing.

In Northamptonshire, the message is being put into action through a unique, countywide approach to falls prevention. Public Health teams and local charity Northamptonshire Sport are working together to ensure older residents can stay active, confident and independent for longer.

Falls are one of the biggest health risks facing older adults in England, around 1in 3 people over 65 will have a fall each year.

Additionally, research by The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) shows that falls are the most common cause of fragility fractures and the consequences of fracture are significant, with between 18% and 33% dying one year after a hip fracture.

To address this, Northamptonshire Sport delivers Get Up & Go, a programme of specialist strength and balance classes delivered across the county. With more than 80 weekly sessions and over 1,000 participants, the programme is giving local people support to reduce their risk of falling and live better lives.

Margaret, a class participant, shared her experience: “When I started the class, I was using 2 sticks to aid walking. I made it my mission to walk unaided to celebrate my 50th wedding anniversary. With support from the programme, I did it.”

For those who need extra support, the enhanced iCAN Get Up & Go programme is available by referral for health care professionals. Funded by Northamptonshire’s Integrated Care System, iCAN provides a free 24-week course that combines evidence-based exercises with Age Well talks and peer support. Sessions currently run in:

Corby

Daventry

Kettering

Northampton

Towcester

Wellingborough

Alongside these programmes, the Steady on Your Feet Northamptonshire website offers residents trusted information, self-assessments and action plans to help them stay active and reduce their risk of falls. Specialist Falls Management Services are also available in both West and North Northamptonshire for people with concerns or a history of falling.

Jackie Browne, Strategic Director (Communities & Health) at Northamptonshire Sport, said: “In Northamptonshire, we are leading the way in showing that falls are not an inevitable part of ageing. Through local programmes like Get Up & Go and iCAN, older residents across the county are building strength, confidence and independence. Falls can be prevented, and by supporting people, we can help them stay independent for longer and continue to enjoy life in our communities.

Please look out for classes in your local area, new locations are added often, most recently in Irthlingborough and Burton Latimer.”

Councillor Laura Couse, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health at West Northants Council, added: “As we age, maintaining strength, balance and mobility is essential for independence. Falls are one of the leading causes of injury, but they can be prevented. Get Up & Go classes are a fun and social way to improve balance, rebuild confidence and stay safe on your feet. I’ve been to these classes myself and can highly recommend them.”

For details of Get Up & Go classes in your area, visit:www.northamptonshiresport.org/our-programmes/get-up-go/

To find out more about the Steady on Your Feet Programme, visit: www. northamptonshire.steadyonyourfeet.org/