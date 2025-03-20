Northamptonshire Jobcentre work coaches 'help reduce unemployment in Corby and East Northants'

This week’s employment statistics continue to highlight the great work being done by Jobcentre Work Coaches across Northamptonshire, especially in Corby and East Northants, where our Work Coaches are doing really well in helping all people of all ages to find work and the unemployment register continues to go down this month.

There has been a 9% reduction of all people in the area claiming working age benefits, this includes reduction of 16% of those aged 18 to 24 years old and the 50 plus year old customers register has been reduced by 5%.

Julie Pritchard from the DWP Partnership team in Northamptonshire said: “Our message to employers is that we can help you fill your vacancies, and jobcentre work coaches are playing an increasingly important role in helping them hire the right people.

“With vacancies in every sector, including hospitality and health care, and construction we are doing our best to find suitable candidates for them.

Northampton Jobcentre Staff at Construction Event at Northampton Hotel

“For jobseekers our work coaches are geared up to provide the right support to get them job ready, including access to training and voluntary work experience., which can act as a springboard to a new career.”

This week Northampton Employer advisers hosted an Event raise awareness of the National Campaign to recruit in the Construction Industry

The government have committed to the largest housebuilding programme since post-war era & need to ensure the necessary workforce is prepared to deliver their target of 1.5 million homes this parliament.

As part of this national construction campaign, Northampton Jobcentre Employer Advisers hosted an event at the Mercure Hotel Northampton on 18.3.25, with the aim to raise the general awareness of the construction sector.

We invited Winvic, one of the largest national employers, who came along and spoke to our Jobcentre customers about the wide variety of roles within the construction industry.

Also in attendance were two training providers, Skills People Group & Learning Skills Academy who offer free CSCS card training. The CSCS card is invaluable to anyone who wishes to work in the construction Industry, owning a CSCS card will provide proof that they have the appropriate training and qualifications and safety knowledge to work in the construction industry.

One of our DWP specialist Self-employment Work Coaches was available to give advice to anyone interested in becoming self-employed

Approximately 40 claimants attended, and the feedback was positive, they had made informed decisions about their next steps with some so enthused that they immediately enrolled for CSCS training on the day of the event.

Regional Key Message for East Midlands

2.474 million people in employment – up 28,000 on the quarter and up 84,000 on the year.

The employment rate is 75.0% - unchanged on the quarter and up 1.2%pts on the year.

108,000 people are unemployed – down 6,000 on the quarter and down 23,000 on the year.

The unemployment rate is 4.2% - down 0.3%pts on the quarter and down 1.0%pts on the year.

270,000 people are in non-working households.

Work and Pensions Secretary, Liz Kendall MP, said: “Today’s figures demonstrate the scale of the challenge we’re still facing to get Britain working again.

“The reforms I have announced will ensure everyone who can work gets the active support they need, including through an extra £1 billion for personalised health, skills and employment support for sick and disabled people.

“We’ve already put in place measures to make work pay and improve job security - including through the National Minimum Wage increase and our Employment Rights Bill. Since the election, we’ve also seen year on year wages after inflation growing at their fastest rate in three years – worth an extra £1,000 a year on average in the pockets of working people.

“This comes on top of our plan to Get Britain Working as part of our wider Plan for Change to boost economic growth, drive up living standards, and tackle the spiralling benefits bill to ensure the system lasts into the future for those who need it.”