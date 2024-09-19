Northamptonshire homebuilder highlights mental health awareness with book donation to local schools

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Luxury homebuilder Mulberry Homes has donated mental health books to primary schools in Irchester and Middleton Cheney, to highlight Youth Mental Health Day on 19th September.

Irchester Community Primary School, which is just under half a mile away from Mulberry Homes’ Steeple View Chase development, and Middleton Cheney Primary Academy, which is located nearby to Mulberry Homes’ Middleton Meadows development, both received a bundle of books which tackle sensitive subjects including emotions and grief.

Prime7 Multi Academy Trust said: “We are very grateful to Mulberry Homes for this donation. Children’s mental health is massively important, and these books are a great entry point for our children to speak about their feelings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Anderson, Head of School at Irchester Community Primary, said: “We were very happy when we received this donation from Mulberry Homes. The focus on breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health is important, and these books act as a gateway for children to do that.”

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Youth Mental Health Day is aimed to encourage an open dialogue between young people about their mental health and any struggles they may be facing. The awareness day aims to break down the stigma surrounding mental health.

Kerry Jones, Sales and Marketing Director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are delighted to have supported Middleton Cheney Primary Academy and Irchester Community Primary this Youth Mental Health Day. With our donation, we hope to encourage an open discussion about how children feel and their mental health.”

For more information on Youth Mental Health Day, head to https://stem4.org.uk/youthmentalhealthday/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established in 2011 and based in Warwickshire, Mulberry Homes is a medium housebuilder that provides quality properties across the wider midlands and southern counties. It specialises in individual and exclusive developments with their own looks and personalities and builds traditional homes with modern layouts.