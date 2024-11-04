Northamptonshire homebuilder gets fundraising off to a tee at charity golf day
20 teams made up of 80 golfers, including Barratt Homes’ employees and sub-contractors, took part in the tournament which was held at Collingtree Park Golf Club in Northampton.
The funds raised on the day have been donated to KidsAid, a Northampton-based charity that focuses on the prevention, healing and empowerment for children and families affected by abuse, family breakdown, illness, and bereavement through to anxiety, depression, self-harm, and suicide.
Steph Curry, Public Relations Manager at KidsAid, said: “This exceptional level of funding will prove life-changing for the children and families we support at KidsAid. It will make a profound impact at a time when immediate access to statutory mental health provision is extremely limited yet urgently needed by thousands of young people in crisis.”
As Barratt Homes Northampton’s charity of the year, KidsAid will benefit from a number of corporate fundraising events taking place over the year.
The golf day started with a trick shot show by Geoff Swain, followed by the competition.
Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We were delighted to host this golf day for our employees and sub-contractors to raise funds for KidsAid to help it continue its important work.
“We’d like to thank everyone who participated in the event for helping to support such a great cause and we hope everyone involved had a good day.”
For further information about the charity, visit the website at KidsAid.
