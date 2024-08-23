Northamptonshire group raises £3,000 to support charity’s lifesaving missions
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Rusden LAMs (Lady Associate Members) have raised £3,000 to support the lifesaving missions of the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA).
The Rushden LAMs, Northamptonshire are made up of wives, partners and friends of Masons who have come together to support the work of Freemasonry in the Province. The main objective of the Lady Associate Members is to arrange social activities for its members and through this raise funds towards the upkeep and maintenance of their meeting place, Rushden Masonic Hall.
A proportion of the monies raised may be donated to outside charities and deserving causes and each year the the Chairman, Committee and members choose a particular charity to benefit from this.
During 2024 they chose to raise funds to support the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance – raising a total of £3,000 from cake sales and donations from members.
“Rushden LAMs are delighted to support the invaluable work of the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance. We hope that our donation will help to keep the charity flying, while we keep our feet firmly on the ground,” said Sarah Burton, Almoner at Rushden LAMS.
“Thank you to each and every member of the crew for their dedication and commitment to the lifesaving missions,” she added.
The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance crews deliver critical care at road traffic collisions, sports events, medical emergencies – such as cardiac arrest and accidents at home – and other incidents needing expert pre-hospital medical interventions.
Karen Hughes, Community Fundraising Executive for Northamptonshire said:
“On behalf of the charity I would like to thank Rushden LAMs for donating vital funds to support our charity.”
“We receive no government or National Lottery funding, so rely on donations from the local community and businesses just like this so our crews can be available 24/7, 365 days a year to administer lifesaving pre-hospital care to those who need it most,” she expressed.
To fundraise your way for the lifesaving charity, please visit: events.theairambulanceservice.org.uk/local-air-ambulance-diy
For more information on the charity, please visit: www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk or call 0300 3045 999.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.